Police 10111 call centre in Cape Town closed after two staff get Covid-19

By Iavan Pijoos - 16 April 2020 - 10:47
National police say the 10111 emergency call centre in Maitland‚ Cape Town‚ has been shut down after two employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the call centre was closed at 4pm on Wednesday after staff from separate shifts were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

Naidoo said evacuation‚ screening and testing and decontamination processes were immediately conducted at the centre.

“We are just waiting for the 48 hours to pass‚ so we should have the call centre up and running by 6pm on Friday again.”

Naidoo said calls to the centre were being rerouted to various cluster command centres to ensure that service delivery continues as usual.

 

