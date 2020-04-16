Man accused of stealing TV found dead in Vlakfontein
Three people, including two women, have been arrested after the discovery of a 23-year-old man's body in an open field in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.
Police spokesperson Sgt Khalipha Mvula said the body was found in Vlakfontein extension 3 on Wednesday.
Mvula said reports indicate that around 13 men and two women went to the man’s house in the early hours of Wednesday and accused him of stealing a television.
“They were visiting all the places that the deceased was pointing out as a hiding place of the stolen property.
“The group allegedly went ahead and forcefully conducted a search inside the house, but could not find any of the alleged stolen items.”
The man was then chained to a chair, before the group left the house. It is unclear how he died, but his body was found later in an open field.
Two women, aged 22 and 37, and a 47-year-old man were arrested and charged with murder. They are expected to appear in court soon.
