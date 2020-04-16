South Africa

Man accused of stealing TV found dead in Vlakfontein

By Iavan Pijoos - 16 April 2020 - 07:45
An alleged thief was chained to a chair by a mob who accused him of stealing a television.
Image: 123RF/Altin Osmanaj

Three people, including two women, have been arrested after the discovery of a  23-year-old man's body in an open field in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Sgt Khalipha Mvula said the body was found in Vlakfontein extension 3 on Wednesday.

Mvula said reports indicate that around 13 men and two women went to the man’s house in the early hours of Wednesday and accused him of stealing a television.

“They were visiting all the places that the deceased was pointing out as a hiding place of the stolen property.

“The group allegedly went ahead and forcefully conducted a search inside the house, but could not find any of the alleged stolen items.”

The man was then chained to a chair, before the group left the house. It is unclear how he died, but his body was found later in an open field.

Two women, aged 22 and 37, and a 47-year-old man were arrested and charged with murder. They are expected to appear in court soon.

