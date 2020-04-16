Man accused of stealing TV found dead in Vlakfontein

Three people, including two women, have been arrested after the discovery of a 23-year-old man's body in an open field in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Sgt Khalipha Mvula said the body was found in Vlakfontein extension 3 on Wednesday.

Mvula said reports indicate that around 13 men and two women went to the man’s house in the early hours of Wednesday and accused him of stealing a television.