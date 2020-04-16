KZN informal traders and small businesses to get help with Covid-19 relief applications

The KwaZulu-Natal government and public entity Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) will help informal traders and small businesses to apply for Covid-19 relief funding.

“The KwaZulu-Natal provincial department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) and its public entity TIKZN wish to express their support for all businesses and SMMEs who have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The national government has set up funds to support various categories of businesses from informal traders, to SMMEs and co-operatives to cope with the financial circumstances they find themselves in.

“EDTEA, through the investSA KwaZulu-Natal One Stop Shop administered by TIKZN, will be assisting businesses in packaging of applications to the various relief funding schemes offered by the national government departments. The One Stop Shop has been designated to be the central point of co-ordination for KwaZulu-Natal business,” TIKZN said on Thursday.