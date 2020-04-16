Back to school first for grades 12 and seven if lockdown lifts at month end

Pupils in grades 12 and seven will be the first to return to school on May 6 if President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the lockdown at the end of the month.

This is according to proposals contained in the department of basic education's ''draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan” which was discussed with teacher unions and governing body associations on Wednesday.

According to the document, two grades will be phased in at a time, starting from May 6.

These are the tentative dates for pupils to return to school:

* Grades 12 and 7: May 6;

* Grades 11 and 6: May 20;

* Grades 10 and 5: June 3;

*Grades 9 and 4: June 17;

*Grades 8 and 3: July 1;

*Grades 2 and 1: July 8; and

*Grade R: July 15.