SA students stranded on the streets of China 'fear for their lives"
A group of SA students living in China say they fear for their lives after alleged xenophobic attacks directed at Africans.
A student in the city of Guangzhou, who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, said this week they were forced to sleep under bridges as some Chinese people accused Africans of being responsible for the spread of Covid-19.
"The situation is bad here, we don't know what to expect as there is a belief that we are the ones who are spreading Covid-19. We can't even communicate with our families because our Wechat accounts are being checked," he said.
"Some students who spoke to journalists were arrested for spreading information that is not supposed to be for public scrutiny. Remember, this is a communist state; they don't have freedom of speech here."
The student said after being on lockdown for three months, he was denied entry at the local gym and met with a notice written "because of overseas epidemic threshold, foreign friends will not be abled (sic) to exercise in fitness club provisionally. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation."
He said they told him that they can't allow him inside because "I am black and this is something we have been experiencing a lot this side".
Another notice he shared with Sowetan dated March 21 2020, written in both Chinese and English, read: "Dear members, Now we are informed by the government that an order to effectively deal with the spread of the current coronavirus epidemic and strictly prevent the import of the epidemic from abroad, foreigners are temporarily not allowed to enter the gym for exercise according to the actual situation of the gym. Please forgive the inconvenience caused to you."
A parent from Qwa Qwa, Free State, whose child left in December for an internship in mechatronics at Nanjing Institution of Industry Technology, sent a panicked message to a local councillor, Moeketsi Lebesa.
The message read: "The situation is bad that side because of xenophobic attacks on Africans who are accused of bringing coronavirus. My child told me that they have been kicked out of their residences and had to sleep out in the streets. They are panicking and don't know what to do."
Lebesa said: "She came to me for intervention and I called the person who was responsible for the students who were in China. Apparently, some have been sleeping out in the streets for days."
Free State premier's office spokesperson Setjhaba Maphalla said the office was able to get in touch with Merseta who was responsible for the students for expeditious intervention. We are thankful the matter has been resolved."
International relations spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the department's priority was overseas students kicked out of their residential places. "I have a meeting with a Chinese delegation. I will find out as to what happened to our students who are that side."
