SA students stranded on the streets of China 'fear for their lives"

"Some students who spoke to journalists were arrested for spreading information that is not supposed to be for public scrutiny. Remember, this is a communist state; they don't have freedom of speech here."

The student said after being on lockdown for three months, he was denied entry at the local gym and met with a notice written "because of overseas epidemic threshold, foreign friends will not be abled (sic) to exercise in fitness club provisionally. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation."

He said they told him that they can't allow him inside because "I am black and this is something we have been experiencing a lot this side".

Another notice he shared with Sowetan dated March 21 2020, written in both Chinese and English, read: "Dear members, Now we are informed by the government that an order to effectively deal with the spread of the current coronavirus epidemic and strictly prevent the import of the epidemic from abroad, foreigners are temporarily not allowed to enter the gym for exercise according to the actual situation of the gym. Please forgive the inconvenience caused to you."