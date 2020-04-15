Mediclinic Morningside closes after staff and patients contract Covid-19

Mediclinic is closing its hospital in Morningside, Johannesburg, and putting in place stringent measures after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the hospital group confirmed that following the identification of a Mediclinic Morningside staff member who subsequently tested positive, more than 100 potential contacts have been tested, with the majority of these returning negative results.

“Currently four patients and 15 staff members have tested positive, nine of whom are health-care workers. The staff members in question are all in isolation and will remain so until they are fully recovered,” said Mediclinic.

“As the safety of our patients, staff and doctors is our priority, Mediclinic has intensified both internal and external processes guiding our response. In accordance with our stringent protocols, Mediclinic immediately reviewed the situation to identify as a matter of urgency all staff, doctors and patients potentially exposed.”