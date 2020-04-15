IN PICTURES | SA man returns from Ghana thanks to government help

After a two week wait, a South African who was stranded in Ghana was finally able to touch down in Mzansi.

“It is good to be back on South African soil,” Calvin Jacobs said.

Jacobs, from Morningside, Durban, is a project manager on a gas pipeline in Takoradi, 200km east of Accra. He had been stranded in Ghana as the country closed its airports 12 hours before he was meant to fly back home.

On Monday, he arrived in Johannesburg with about 60 other South Africans who work in Ghana following a repatriation process facilitated by the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco).

After landing and undergoing a sanitising process at the airport, the group was taken to a Johannesburg hotel for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“We waited two weeks to be repatriated back home. A total of 60 South Africans in different parts of Ghana came home. We were in contact with the SA high commissioner. They were professional and caring,” Jacobs said.