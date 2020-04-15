Fuel price set to plummet again in May, says AA

Globally destructive economic instability has pushed fuel prices into drastic retreat, leading to some very rare good news for SA motorists.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“Coming in the wake of March's record fuel price reductions, SA is probably set for a second month of record fuel price drops for some fuel types,” the AA comments. “The irony is that this has come at a time where motorists and businesses are severely limited as to how they can use their vehicles.”

The mid-month data showed petrol down by a massive R1.89 a litre, with illuminating paraffin dropping by R1.88 and diesel by R1.17.

The AA says that the factors which initially touched off the plunge in oil prices before the Covid-19 pandemic placed much of the world in lockdown had now been resolved.