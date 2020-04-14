South Africa

Somizi charged and released on R1,500 bail over Fikile Mbalula Covid-19 case

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 14 April 2020 - 12:57
Somizi Mhlongo handed himself over to the police at the weekend after transport minister Fikile Mbalula opened a case against him.
Somizi Mhlongo handed himself over to the police at the weekend after transport minister Fikile Mbalula opened a case against him.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo was arrested and granted bail at the weekend after transport minister Fikile Mbalula laid a charge against him.

On Friday, Mbalula opened a case against Mhlongo at the Sandton police station on a charge of breaching disaster-management regulations related to "information dissemination and misinformation".

Hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA's Covid-19 lockdown would be extended until the end of April, Mhlongo had asserted in an Instagram video that Mbalula had given him a heads-up about the extension.

Mhlongo subsequently apologised to Mbalula for his “joke”, saying: “I'm just like you, I did not know about it. I was just guessing.”

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said Mhlongo reported to the Sandton police station at the weekend.

"He was charged and released on R1,500 bail, pending a court appearance," Naidoo said.

Mbalula confirmed on his Twitter page that Mhlongo had been arrested. He was responding a question from a follower.

Somizi Mhlongo donates gift vouchers to 200 families in informal settlement

The lovebirds, who are known as Somhale, donated Makro vouchers worth R500 to 200 families. Mhlongo said they were planning to donate 200 more gift ...
News
1 day ago

'Celebrities are not teachers': Education department slammed for using celebs to teach

The use of celebrities to promote online learning for school children during Covid-19-induced lockdown has raised eyebrows and attracted cutting ...
News
9 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X