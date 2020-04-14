South Africa

Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by one percentage point

By Karl Gernetzky - 14 April 2020 - 11:37
The SA Reserve Bank building
The SA Reserve Bank building
Image: ROBBIE TSHABALALA/Financial Mail

The Reserve Bank has cut interest rates by one percentage point for the second time in just less than a month‚ bringing the repo rate down to 4.25% on Tuesday morning.

The 100 basis point cut on Tuesday follows a 100 basis point cut on March 19. In January‚ the Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

The rand weakened after the announcement‚ trading 0.2% lower at R18.12/$ in morning trade.

- BusinessLIVE




Approaching IMF and World Bank is not an option, Mboweni told

The secretaries of the tripartite alliance have rejected finance minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X