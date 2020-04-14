The Reserve Bank has cut interest rates by one percentage point for the second time in just less than a month‚ bringing the repo rate down to 4.25% on Tuesday morning.

The 100 basis point cut on Tuesday follows a 100 basis point cut on March 19. In January‚ the Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

The rand weakened after the announcement‚ trading 0.2% lower at R18.12/$ in morning trade.

