Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by one percentage point
The Reserve Bank has cut interest rates by one percentage point for the second time in just less than a month‚ bringing the repo rate down to 4.25% on Tuesday morning.
The 100 basis point cut on Tuesday follows a 100 basis point cut on March 19. In January‚ the Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points.
The rand weakened after the announcement‚ trading 0.2% lower at R18.12/$ in morning trade.
- BusinessLIVE
