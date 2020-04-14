Intern data scientists developing Covid-19 database

Data science interns from Africa's biggest data science school are using their skills to build a comprehensive database on the Covid-19 pandemic that will be available in the next week.

In a world where there is an abundance of data due to the virus, they believe that it is important for information to be centralised and easy to consume. Data scientists use science, maths and algorhythms to centralise extensive data.

Twenty-four-year-old Aphiwe Rasisemula is one of these students from Explore Data Science Academy who are working on the publicly available database.

"With this database we hope to give valuable insights, so that the government and those working so hard on the ground to try reduce the spread of this virus can make informed decisions based on the current statistics. We hope the database helps us understand this pandemic and ensure a successful fight in saving lives," he said.