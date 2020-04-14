Hawks bust Pretoria man selling fake essential services permits to traders

The Hawks on Tuesday closed in on a 22-year-old Pretoria man alleged to be the brains behind a scam that saw fake essential services permits sold to informal traders.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said officers from the serious corruption investigation unit were tipped off, setting in motion plans to execute a sting.

“The team made contact with the suspect under the pretext of wanting to buy the permits. The suspect met with a team member and was immediately placed under arrest after he produced a permit for a R300 payment,” she said.

Police then searched the man's home and seized a laptop and other documents.

He is expected to appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday.