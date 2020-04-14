South Africa

Hawks bust Pretoria man selling fake essential services permits to traders

By JEFF WICKS - 14 April 2020 - 19:39
A 22-year-old Pretoria man will appear in court for allegedly selling fake essential services permits.
A 22-year-old Pretoria man will appear in court for allegedly selling fake essential services permits.
Image: File

The Hawks on Tuesday closed in on a 22-year-old Pretoria man alleged to be the brains behind a scam that saw fake essential services permits sold to informal traders.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said officers from the serious corruption investigation unit were tipped off, setting in motion plans to execute a sting.

“The team made contact with the suspect under the pretext of wanting to buy the permits. The suspect met with a team member and was immediately placed under arrest after he produced a permit for a R300 payment,” she said.

Police then searched the man's home and seized a laptop and other documents.

He is expected to appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape councillor nabbed for issuing illegal travel permits

An Eastern Cape ward councillor has been released on warning after it was discovered that he has been unlawfully dishing out travel permits.
News
6 days ago

Overcrowding stops permits being issued to Joburg informal traders

The City of Johannesburg on Tuesday stopped issuing permits to informal traders because of overcrowding, which compromised safety and social ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X