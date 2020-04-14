Businessman calls for a different take on face masks

Government should allow ordinary citizens to wear reusable masks and provide surgical masks exclusively for medical personnel in the fight against Covid-19.

This is the call made by Gauteng businessman Nkosinathi Lowan. He is the owner and CEO of Health Zone Pharmacy and Clinic, a company which runs private primary health clinics - two in Pretoria and one in Tembisa .

Lowan’s business has also been involved in the production of reusable face masks through a partnership with a company called Flamicol, which makes uniforms and other protective clothing.

Lowan came up with the design of the reusable face mask and asked Flamicol to produce it for him. The mask is made up of polycotton. It can be washed in water with soap, ironed and reused. The ironing, Lowan said, allows for any bacteria that is left on the mask to be destroyed.

“Surgical masks are meant to be used by medical staff - the nurses, doctors and other medical staff. The rest of the population should be allowed to wear the reusable, washable, polycotton mask,” Lowan said.