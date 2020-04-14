South Africa

12 Mediclinic Morningside staff contract Covid-19, 100 'potential contacts' tested

By Jessica Levitt - 14 April 2020 - 19:13
Mediclinic has confirmed that 12 staff members have tested positive at its Morningside hospital.
Mediclinic has confirmed that 12 staff members have tested positive at its Morningside hospital.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

At least 12 staff members at the Mediclinic in Morningside, Johannesburg, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mediclinic confirmed the dozen cases, and said seven of the staff members were health care workers.

In a statement to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, the hospital group said more than 100 potential contacts had been tested — most of these “returning negative results”.

Mediclinic said staff who had tested positive at the Morningside facility were in isolation and that “all contacts are now being monitored”.

The hospital group said it “acted swiftly to mitigate the risk to all involved”.

“We can assure the community that we have established procedures relating to staff exposure, the risk thereof and testing,” it said.

On Tuesday afternoon there were 2,415 positive Covid-19 cases in SA, with the death toll at 27.

Nurses fear for their safety as Covid-19 gear shortages hit hospitals

Work has become a serious risk for health workers in various parts of the country as they have to handle patients without all the required protective ...
News
6 days ago

Survey launched to find out Covid-19's effect on health workers

The HSRC and UKZN want to know just how severely Covid-19 affects health workers.
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X