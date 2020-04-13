Old Mutual's R4bn funeral cover for healthcare workers a PR stunt - EFF

“Even if workers may get sick from contracting Covid-19, the evidence is that most will like recover. Old Mutual’s funeral policy is there(fore) not based on any scientific prediction or possibility that there might be high mortality rate. Thus we should not be planning for the eventuality of mass deaths of healthcare workers.

“At the end of the year, over 90% of that money would not have been spent. If they are genuine and truly want to give R4bn to healthcare workers, they must ask for their bank accounts and deliver the money into their individual accounts with immediate effect,” Ngwenya said.

Old Mutual said they were also pledging towards some of government’s initiatives during this period including R5m towards personal protective equipment, R50m towards addressing immediate educational needs, hygiene awareness and nutritional support as well R40m supporting small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) and service providers.

Old Mutual said that statistics showed globally over 10,000 healthcare workers had died due to coronavirus related infections.

“Whilst we do not anticipate that all 430,000 healthcare workers will die as a result of Covid-19, as an insurer, we have taken a decision to provide adequate cover nonetheless to support them and their families, and without any exclusion to the cause of death,” Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe.

“During this time, it is important for us to focus our attention and efforts on supporting those who are at the coalface of dealing with this pandemic. As Old Mutual we are playing our role, using the resources that we have as a leading insurer to serve qualifying categories of healthcare workers who support us. They represent our customers, our families, our friends and a critical part of the overall essential services community.”