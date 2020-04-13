More than 500 Covid-19 cases in Cape Town, says WC premier
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Monday that, by midnight, there were 628 Covid-19 cases in the province — more than 500 of them in Cape Town.
Winde said that of the 512 cases in the metro, 192 were in the west, 139 in the south, 30 in the north, 49 in Tygerberg, 39 in the east, 34 in Klipfontein, 15 in Mitchells Plain and 14 in Khayelitsha.
Outside the city, there were 56 cases on the Garden Route, 29 in the Cape Winelands, 10 in the Overberg, and five on the West Coast. There were 16 unallocated cases.
“There are currently 29 Covid-19 positive people being treated in hospitals in the province, with 15 of these in intensive care,” said Winde in a statement.
“As a province, we have seen an uptick in the number of community transmissions, especially in the metro area. We therefore call on all of our residents to take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe. Residents are reminded that they should only leave their homes to purchase food, collect a social grant, go to the pharmacy, seek medical attention, or if they are employed to do an essential service,” he added.
