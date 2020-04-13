South Africa

Lockdown looters strike as laptops, e-readers stolen from KZN school

By Orrin Singh - 13 April 2020 - 14:28
The state of the art eThekwini primary school in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was broken into on Sunday, April 12, 2020
Image: Twitter/@MshenguKwazi

A “state of the art” primary school in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was burgled on Sunday — another school to be hit by robbers during the nationwide lockdown.

In a statement on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he had learnt that three laptops, a microwave oven, and 50 e-readers were stolen from the eThekwini Primary School.

“Education is paramount to the future of our young people and that of the country, and if you steal ICT (information and communications technology) infrastructure that is meant to enhance access to education then you are no different to someone who is stealing the future of the youth,” he said.

Mshengu said the department would push for harsh action to be taken against those who vandalise and steal learning support infrastructure in schools.

The lock on one of the doors at the school was completely broken by the buglers
Image: KZN department of education

He said the matter had been reported to the police, who are searching for the suspects.

“We have also received reports of similar cases from three other schools under Pinetown district namely Muziwabantu Primary school, Daluxolo Primary school and Maqadini Primary school (we are busy verifying those cases).”

Mshengu called on  members of the community to report any suspicious activities around schools to the police.

