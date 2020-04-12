'Going to see the mayor': motorist's excuse to mayor at Joburg roadblock

“We've been conducting roadblocks since 9am. So far, there've been 58 arrests and some lame excuses that we hear,” Makhubo said.

One of the excuses Makhubo and his team received was someone claiming to be on his way to meet the mayor, unaware that he was lying to the mayor himself.

“They did not even know the same mayor they are going to meet,” a city of Johannesburg official said.

“We encourage people to stay at home. We are encouraging them to comply. We don't want to arrest them,” Makhubo said.

The roadblock moved to Ennerdale, where Makhubo said they had made four more arrests.