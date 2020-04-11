More than 70 schools broken into in Mpumalanga during lockdown

A total of 72 schools have been broken into in Mpumalanga since the start of the national lockdown, the province's education department revealed on Saturday.

“Judging from the number of incidents, it seems that criminals are on the prowl destroying the much-needed community development facilities,” it said.

It said that two districts — Nkangala and Gert Sibande — had each recorded 28 school burglaries, with seven schools being burgled in Bohlabela District and nine in Ehlanzeni.

“In all these burglary instances, cases were opened with the SAPS and investigations are continuing.”