City of Joburg and chief of metro police go separate ways

The City of Johannesburg and its chief of metro police David Tembe have ended their months long feud after reaching a settlement agreement to part ways.

The agreement riddled with confidentially clauses was concluded on Tuesday and will see Tembe leaving his position which has been a bone of contention since the ANC took over the city in December.

“The City of Johannesburg has, through a mutually agreed separation agreement, released Mr David Tembe from his position as the chief of police,” city’s spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said.

“The chief of police vacated his position on 07 April 2020. Both parties have agreed to keep confidential terms the terms of separation.”