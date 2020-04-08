Western Cape Covid-19 infections at 510 as premier Alan Winde takes a test

Winde said nearly 4,000 people had been screened in their communities since the weekend. “Of these, 258 people were referred for testing.”

Winde was screened and tested on Wednesday by Dr Justin Standaar from Green Point Community Clinic.

“After answering the questions that form part of the screening, Dr Standaar performed two swabs — one from the top of my nasal passage, and another from my throat,” Winde said.