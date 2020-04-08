Pupils challenge Durban principal to shave his moustache - after already making him lose his hair

During his time at Hillcrest Primary School over the past 20 years, Kemraj has risen to every challenge.

"I have been dumped a couple of times into the pool fully clothed, had soccer balls kicked at me while being goalkeeper, come to school in my pyjamas, given up my parking, had the children throw coloured powder on me, covering me from head to foot. Most of these challenges were for fundraising," he said.

Kemraj hoped that other principals would also encourage fun during this difficult time.

"I think that all principals should engage with their school communities for some lighthearted fun.

"It was just as much fun for me as it was for the children. It gave me pleasure to see our families are still in good spirits and having fun together. It also gave me an opportunity to see some of the children. Our children are the reason that we are in this profession. If there can be something that I can do to help them cope with our current situation, I will do it without hesitation."

While Kemraj has been adding fun to the lockdown, he has been stressed, too.

"It has been fine at home but quite stressful regarding school. It is the uncertainty of the duration of the lockdown, its impact on children, families and staff, financial implications to the school and our families. I am confident that we will be able to catch up on formal teaching as soon as schools open," he said.