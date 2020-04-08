Moms worried and disappointed by prohibition on sale of baby goods

Nothing beats the excitement of becoming a parent. But that joy is being affected by the struggle to buy baby items during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It is extremely frustrating to be a new mother and sit in this situation [lockdown]. It is extremely sad because all a mother wants is the best for her child in all aspects,” Faith McCallum told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

During a visit to Northgate Mall in Randburg on Wednesday morning, Baby City was closed.

The once busy mall was quiet, with only a few shoppers wearing masks walking about. Clothing, restaurants and service provider stores were closed. A pet shop was open, but a notice stated that they would only sell animal food.

At Woolworths, the sections for men, women and babies' clothing were barricaded with red and white tape.