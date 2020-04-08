"Don't let citizens disrespect you," SANDF chief tells army personnel

SA army chief Gen Solly Choke told his forces to go out to protect lives and follow the law, but emphasised that they should not allow to be disrespected.

Choke was officially giving army personnel their send-off in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, more than a week after they have been deployed to help enforce the national lockdown regulations.

Choke said "no individual human right" is more important that saving lives of the majority of South Africans.

He told the soldiers not to allow people "to test their patience".