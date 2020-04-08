Daveyton community refuses to obey lockdown rules

Police have expressed a challenge of non-compliance in the community of Daveyton during a day shutdown operation with regards to staying inside their homes.

Police spokesperson Col Mngomezulu who led shutdown operation on Wednesday, with the South African Police services (SAPS) in Ekurhuleni, the Ekurhuleni Metro police department EMPD and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), shut down numerous informal trading business that operated without permits.

Mngomezulu said although most businesses that were not supposed to operate were found closed, people refusing to stay in their homes was a bigger challenge.

"We have to always use enforcement as if people do not understand the serious of the current national state in the country. "We have arrested four people due to non-compliance and out of the four we arrested, one person was in a possession of an illegal fire arm," he said.

Mngomezulu said the challenge with individuals roaming around the streets became worse last week after the minister announced that informal traders could be permitted to trade."

Now the problem has become that we cannot control the masses because if traders are allowed to sell, who are they selling to if people have been ordered to stay in their homes," he asked.