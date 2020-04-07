Sanitising taxis doesn't make us feel safe, say drivers and passengers

The efficacy of taxi sanitisation was on Tuesday questioned by some passengers and drivers in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, where government had dispatched teams to disinfect public transport vehicles.

Koketso Serena, a taxi driver, said: “I still don’t feel safe as a driver because they are spraying the taxi and I am loading passengers inside. I don’t know who is sick and who is not sick. I don’t have a mask or gloves. They say they are out of stock.”

Serena said the measures being taken protect the vehicle and not the driver.

“They spray the handles, but when I load or offload the vehicle is contaminated again. I do not feel safe. They must distribute masks and gloves so that when we load passengers, we can give these to them. It will be simple that way.

“I don’t know if I am sick or not. I come into contact with different people. We just load them without knowing if they are safe.”

Tiyiselani Nthangeni, who is an essential worker and has to commute from Atteridgeville to the Pretoria CBD, said he doesn't feel safe, regardless of the measures being taken.