Overcrowding stops permits being issued to Joburg informal traders

Due to the large numbers, however, the city announced that they are taking a decision to temporarily suspend the process.

The issuing of these temporary permits started on Monday. On day one, the city issued 766 permits to operate during the lockdown period.

Informal traders were requested to provide a City of Johannesburg certificate of acceptance, proof of trading and a valid ID or passport as documentation to be eligible for a permit.

The process of issuing permits to informal traders was set to end on Wednesday, but has since been suspended until further notice.