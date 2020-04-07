South Africa

Overcrowding stops permits being issued to Joburg informal traders

By Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa - 07 April 2020 - 20:48
The City of Johannesburg's process of issuing permits to informal traders for the lockdown has been suspended until further notice. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The City of Johannesburg on Tuesday stopped issuing permits to informal traders because of overcrowding, which compromised safety and social distancing.

According to a statement, informal traders from various areas in the city — and some from outside the city’s jurisdiction — flocked to the issuing venue to queue for permits and the accreditation they require to operate during the lockdown.

Due to the large numbers, however, the city announced that they are taking a decision to temporarily suspend the process.

The issuing of these temporary permits started on Monday. On day one, the city issued 766 permits to operate during the lockdown period.

Informal traders were requested to provide a City of Johannesburg certificate of acceptance, proof of trading and a valid ID or passport as documentation to be eligible for a permit.

The process of issuing permits to informal traders was set to end on Wednesday, but has since been suspended until further notice.

