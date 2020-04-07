Nehawu takes government to court for failing to provide health workers with PPE.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says government is failing in its duties by not providing health workers with personal protective equipment (PPE).

In its papers prepared for the labour court in Braamfontein, Nehawu said government had failed to engage the union on the lack of PPE for health workers in the country. Furthermore, Nehawu says government has also failed to come-up with guidelines to help health workers with what to do when they run out of equipment.

While the majority of South Africans is confined to their homes during the lockdown, thousands of health workers are at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus, risking their lives in the process.In the papers, Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said the department of labour had appealed to employers to use the Occupational Health and Safety Act in governing workplaces during the coronavirus fight.

Employers and workers should use the guidelines in the Act to help identify risk levels in workplace settings and to determine the right measures to implement, Saphetha said. He said following the declaration of the disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nehawu expected government not only to coordinate all efforts to mitigate the severity of the disaster, but also to have meaningful engagement with the unions on measures to protect workers as they perform their duties.