Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman over debt

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed to death a 36-year-woman over a debt in his Sebokeng home on Monday.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said the deceased had gone to the man’s house to demand money that was owed to her.

“It is alleged that on Monday, 06 April, at approximately 14:45, the deceased was at the house of the suspect in Sebokeng zone 13 to collect the money she had borrowed to him. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp object on the upper body. The suspect was arrested on the scene and charged with murder,” Masondo said.

He said the suspect will appear in the Sebokeng magistrates court soon.