Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine

“Much like you look more similar to your siblings and cousins than you do to a person chosen at random, this fingerprint of viruses can be used to organise the samples into clusters and thus understand the spread of the disease.”

Several medical scientists at the NICD did initial sample sequencing for the genome but did not use the “pure virus”, he said.

“The sample is from a patient's nose and throat, so it is not ‘pure virus’. The only way to get a pure virus is to grow or culture the virus and no-one wants to do that ... It is thus challenging to get enough virus DNA from a sample to get a complete virus genome, but the NICD managed to do it,” said Van Heusden.

Sanbi researchers then compared the virus genome with a collection of virus genomes from around the world, sourced via the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) website — a global data sharing initiative for flu, and now for Covid-19 as well.

“I examined each difference between our South African genome and other genomes to see if the evidence was there to support it. In the end we had six differences,” said Van Heusden.