21 Gauteng schools broken into or torched during lockdown so far: Lesufi

Eighteen schools in Gauteng had been burgled and vandalised by Tuesday, the 12th day of the nationwide lockdown.

This is according to the province's education department, which also confirmed that three other schools had been set alight in what is suspected to be premeditated arson.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi called the vandalism “appalling and unbelievable”.

“We are actually on day 12 of the lockdown. One ponders how the picture will look after this period,” he said.

“Members of the community are encouraged to continue [to] report [crimes] to the police. Indeed we cannot allow this barbarism to continue rob our children their future.”