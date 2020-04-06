South Africa

KZN father and daughter who broke lockdown law, rescued after being swept out to sea

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 06 April 2020 - 12:08
A Ballito father and daughter had to be rescued after being swept out to sea on Sunday.
Image: irabel8 / 123RF Stock Photo

A Ballito father and daughter, who broke lockdown protocol to take a dip in the ocean on Sunday, had to be rescued after being swept out to sea.

IPSS Medical Rescue dispatched a team after receiving a report that two swimmers were in distress at Salmon Bay.

“On arrival our rescue team ascertained that two swimmers were out at backline in distress.

“Rescue swimmers swam out and assisted the father and daughter back to shore.

“We urge all [members of the] public to please adhere to the national lockdown regulations,” IPSS said in a statement.

