'I'm raising funds to help fight Covid-19', says Bushiri on tithe plea
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has spoken out about the viral video where he asks for money from his congregants, claiming that it is all for a good cause.
In the video, Bushiri tells his members that even though they are not physically coming to church, they can still pay tithes into the church bank account. He has since faced criticism for asking for tithes during the lockdown.
In a statement released by the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said they are raising money for a campaign against Covid-19.
"The prophet intends to raise more money from well-wishers across the globe; the money needed to buy ventilators, face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers which will be given freely to any place where it's needed," said Nyondo.
The most selfish and cruel thing that one can do is to take someone's hard earned money that they sent you as a kind and loving gesture and you take it and give it to #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/XhyDnWYFFs— Kamogelo (@nesbert_kamo) April 6, 2020
He added that the church is planning to build three hospitals in Southern Africa for disaster victims.
On the issue of tithes, Nyondo said the church is supported by members who willingly contribute financially.
"At no time has prophet Bushiri demanded money from his members, members do so willingly as part of their resolve to serve God through supporting ECG Church," said Nyondo.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.