'I'm raising funds to help fight Covid-19', says Bushiri on tithe plea

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has spoken out about the viral video where he asks for money from his congregants, claiming that it is all for a good cause.

In the video, Bushiri tells his members that even though they are not physically coming to church, they can still pay tithes into the church bank account. He has since faced criticism for asking for tithes during the lockdown.

In a statement released by the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said they are raising money for a campaign against Covid-19.

"The prophet intends to raise more money from well-wishers across the globe; the money needed to buy ventilators, face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers which will be given freely to any place where it's needed," said Nyondo.