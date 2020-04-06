Explosive sound rings out before Soshanguve school burns

An administration block at a Soshanguve secondary school was ravaged by an apparent explosion and fire on Monday morning.

The Gauteng education department confirmed the incident at Amogelang Secondary School in Soshanguve.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said members of the community said they heard a loud bang which sounded like an explosion coming from the school. Subsequently, a fire broke out in the administration block.

“Fire fighters attended the scene and managed to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately the administration block was burnt down. Sadly, there was nothing to salvage from this unfortunate incident.