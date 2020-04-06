South Africa

Covid-19: Flu vaccinations offered to alleviate pressure on Gauteng health department

By Amina Deka Asma - 06 April 2020 - 13:10
The Gauteng health department in Ekurhuleni has called for pregnant women, the elderly and children to receive flu vaccinations from April 6 to April 8, and has allocated the three days to the three different groups.
The Gauteng health department in the Ekurhuleni district has called for pregnant women, the elderly and children to receive annual flu vaccinations.

“The vaccine has no known efficacy against Covid-19. However, circulation of flu viruses will increase pressure on the health-care system.”

The vaccinations are being offered at any of the local clinics and community health centres from Monday April 6 to Wednesday April 8, starting at 10am each day.

Each day of the three days has been allocated to attend to one category of people:

  • Monday — pregnant women;
  • Tuesday — the elderly;
  • Wednesday — children.

Kwara Kekanam, spokesperson for the Gauteng health MEC, said the district teams will manage the crowds to adhere to physical distancing rules.

“This is also why we have allocated different groups to different days,” she said.

This call applies to people who  have not yet received flu vaccinations.

While the vaccinations are not compulsory they are strongly encouraged, especially for those who are at an increased risk of getting influenza.

