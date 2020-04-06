Approaching IMF and World Bank is not an option, Mboweni told

The secretaries of the tripartite alliance have rejected finance minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank for funding to help fight coronavirus.

In a meeting that took place on Monday, the secretaries of the ANC, SA Communist Party and the Cosatu have all agreed that approaching the IMF and the World Bank was not an option.

Mboweni previously told the Sunday Times that he indicated, in a meeting with the SA Reserve Bank and Treasury, that they should approach the IMF and World Bank about accessing a funding facility “for health purposes”.

The alliance secretariat – ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila and Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali - said it was concerned about Mboweni’s suggestion which sought to place the country’s sovereignty under the dictate of the IMF and the World Bank.

Impact of coronavirus on the economy is already being felt as a lot of people have stopped going to work and sale of goods has also been affected, especially since the lockdown was implemented. Rating agency Moody’s also downgraded the country to a junk status.