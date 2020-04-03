We stole due to lockdown hunger: robbers post message after ransacking school

"We took everything, we are hungry because of lockdown."

That was a message left by thieves in one of the five schools that were vandalised around Gauteng.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said criminals took advantage of the lockdown and school holidays to break-in and vandalise five schools in Gauteng. The five schools that were broken into are Mofolo Primary School in Evaton where criminals left classrooms and administration blocks doors wide open.

Mabona said it was not yet clear which items were stolen at the school.