Ramaphosa promises to clear the air on lockdown cigarette sales

Confusion over cigarette sales during the Covid-19 lockdown should end on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called an urgent meeting of the President’s Co-ordinating Council to clarify regulations.

This follows an announcement by Western Cape premier Alan Winde that cigarettes could be sold to customers who also bought essential items such as food.

On Friday, Winde said he had called Ramaphosa “to make clear our concerns relating to the proper interpretation of the regulations, which are at times vague”.

He said the Western Cape government “does not have the power to change regulations” and this had been reported on incorrectly.