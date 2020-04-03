Getting protective gear for medical personnel is a headache for the government

The government is struggling to procure equipment to protect the medical practitioners who are on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

Deputy health minister Joe Phaahla made this admission on Friday, saying the biggest producer of this equipment was China, which was itself in need of it.

Moreover, with the coronavirus having spread mostly in Europe and the US, which are also importing from China, competition was making things more difficult.

However, the government was doing everything in its power to ensure all health workers were protected, he said.

“Government is committed to making sure personnel protection equipment is provided to all our health workers in the public and private health services. The challenge we have faced in the past few weeks is that there has been inadequate availability. A lot of medical equipment comes from China,” said Phaahla.