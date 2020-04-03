Docs asked to hold off on C-sections to help fight against Covid-19

Doctors and hospitals will be encouraging women to give birth the old-fashioned way in an effort to conserve protective medical gear.

The protective clothing would usually be worn by the team of doctors and nurses during a caesarean delivery — but this gear will be essential in the fight against Covid-19, chairperson of the SA Medical Council Dr Angelique Coetzee said.

But there is a second benefit, she said.

“Natural delivery would also ensure that woman could leave hospital sooner, freeing up beds for other patients,” said Coetzee.

In March a study by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) revealed that 76.9% of births covered by medical aids were via C-section.