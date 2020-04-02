WATCH | This is what Joburg north’s normally busy roads look like during lockdown

It’s a cloudy and rainy Thursday morning in Johannesburg. It's seven days into the national lockdown and SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE took a drive around Johannesburg north's roads to explore the once busy streets and see how many people are venturing out.

The usually busy Witkoppen Road showed a heavy decrease in traffic, with only a few cars on the road.

With restaurants and fast food outlets locked up, a handful of pedestrians made their way to local supermarkets alongside the road.