Six suspects who 'planned to dump bodies in sea' are charged with murder

Six men arrested this week for allegedly attempting to dump three bodies in the sea in Cape Town appeared in court charged with murder on Thursday.

Angelo Beukes, Lee-Martin Daniels, Charl Kruger, Desmond Rustin, Mfaniseli Mkhehle and Gert Adam each faced three charges of murder and additional charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They appeared in the Blue Downs magistrate's court, and National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed until April 9 “for bail information”.