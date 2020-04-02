South Africa

Limpopo fisherman ‘eaten by crocodile’

By Iavan Pijoos - 02 April 2020 - 09:51
The remains of 31-year-old Nephawe Rabelani were found in a Limpopo river on Wednesday.
The remains of 31-year-old Nephawe Rabelani were found in a Limpopo river on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

The remains of a 31-year-old fisherman were found floating in the Levubu River after he was allegedly attacked by a crocodile, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the remains of Nephawe Rabelani were found on Wednesday.

It was alleged that Rabelani, from Tswinga village, outside Thohoyandou, was fishing with a group of other people when he was allegedly seen being grabbed and dragged into the water by a crocodile, said Mojapelo.

The incident happened on Monday at around 6pm.

Police investigations are continuing.

Police finalise investigation into Enock Mpianzi’s death

North West police have finalised their probe into the death of Parktown Boys' High grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi.
News
3 weeks ago

Report into Enock Mpianzi's death to be released behind closed doors

Some parents of Parktown Boys' High School pupils on Wednesday said they were against the media being permitted into a parents' meeting at which the ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
X