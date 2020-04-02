Close family may attend funeral in different town, under strict conditions

The government has instructed people wishing to leave town for a funeral under the lockdown to get a permit first from a magistrate or a police station.

But these permits would only be issued to people close to the deceased.

In new regulations gazetted on Thursday, local government minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has now permitted the movement “between a metropolitan or district area, or province by a person wishing to attend a funeral” during the 21-day lockdown.

As part of regulations for the lockdown, which entered day seven on Thursday, only essential workers were allowed to travel.

The relaxation, however, is limited to the deceased’s spouse or partner, child, child-in-law, parents, siblings, grandparents and other people closely affiliated with the deceased.

“Closely affiliated means: a person with parental responsibilities and rights in respect of the deceased; or a person who had developed a significant relationship based on caregiving, psychological or emotional attachment to the deceased,” the regulations read.