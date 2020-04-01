'Physical distancing' is the new phrase to use, lest we all go mad

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked that people around the world during this time of pandemic speak of “physical distancing” rather than “social distancing” — because of the psychological importance of staying connected virtually.

It was not that long ago when the phrase “social distancing” was foreign to most people, but as Covid-19 has tightened its claws around the world, it’s almost all anyone’s speaking about.

The WHO began promoting the concept in the early stages of the virus, when the vast majority of the world was still going about their daily business — working, attending school, socialising, travelling and commuting.

In that sense, “social” and “physical” meant the same thing — people were together in person — and as the virus went from being a global health threat to an official pandemic, social distancing became an emergency.

However, as an increasing number of countries have gone into lockdown or at the very least have laid down restrictions on how people live their lives, the WHO has asked that we speak of physical rather than social distancing.

At a recent meeting, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said: “You may have heard us use the phrase 'physical distancing' instead of 'social distancing' ... one of the things to highlight is [the notion of] keeping the physical distance from people so that we can prevent the virus from transferring to one another.

“That's absolutely essential, but it doesn't mean that socially we have to disconnect from our loved ones, from our family.