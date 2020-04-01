Government to start using technology to trace Covid-19 carriers

According to officials, as soon as an infected person's cellphone number is obtained, the mapping of their movements since testing positive or showing signs of coronavirus using information from mobile networks would begin.

"Once there's a cellphone number, we could go to the cellphone companies... and we will be able to map the infected person's movement and be able to know where they've been, technology allows that to happen," said an official who was present at the meeting.

The same technology would also be used to get other cellphone users that may have come close to the infected person, even if they don't remember themselves.

"If the positive person had been at a certain place, technology would be able to tell us of everyone who was within a metre or two from that person through their cellphones, so we are not going to rely on the information that the infected remembers on who they were in contact with," another official said.

All those that would have come close to the infected person would be traced to be tested and the same tracking method is used on them.

"With the new regulations, we won't need to go to court to obtain permission to do such, the regulations give authorities that power but we can only use them for the purpose of tracking the infected person."

The plan also involves another element called the vulnerability map, which uses information from Statistics SA and other private service providers to identify all vulnerable areas on which government could be able to put more resources on.

Government already has information such as diabetes and HIV/Aids prevalence rates of areas which would be considered as vulnerable to covid-19 already.

"We are able to know that if the disease hits a particular area, what are the chances of it spreading faster using different socioeconomic indicators... so with limited resources, government would be able to narrow down to the area which would require most resources," another official said.

Sowetan has learnt there are private service providers with existing technology and are now able to provide government with real-time and up-to-date data such as the number of shacks and households in a particular area.