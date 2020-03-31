South Africa

Men arrested in Cape Town for 'trying to dump three bodies' into the sea

By Aron Hyman - 31 March 2020 - 11:31
Cape Town marine unit officers were on patrol in False Bay when they spotted a suspicious vehicle. Upon investigation they found three bodies in the bakkie and arrested four men. Stock photo.
Cape Town marine unit officers were on patrol in False Bay when they spotted a suspicious vehicle. Upon investigation they found three bodies in the bakkie and arrested four men. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Susan Robinson

Four men were arrested at Strandfontein in Cape Town on Tuesday for attempting to dump three bodies into the sea. 

Cape Town law enforcement marine unit officers were on patrol on Lukannon Drive along the False Bay coastline at 7am when they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" opposite Nautilus Way.

"They observed four males walking towards the ocean. They monitored the vehicle and then decided to approach the unknown males," said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

"On checking the vehicle they found the bodies of two adult males covered with blankets. Further investigation revealed another body of a male in the bakkie," he said.

The suspects were arrested and the matter handed over to police for further investigation.

Dyason said that particular stretch of coastline was well known for the dumping of bodies.

Eight arrested after 3 men found burnt beyond recognition

Limpopo police have arrested eight people after the charred remains of three men were found in a village outside Groblersdal.
News
2 hours ago

Body of missing woman found dumped in pit toilet at local church

The body of missing Mohanuwa Kobedi was found dumped in a pit toilet behind a local church in a township in Sasolburg, Free State, police said on ...
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X