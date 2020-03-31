Late ANC MP's estate must pay back R1.1m for illegal renovations to home

Former ANC MP Yolanda Botha’s estate will have to pay R1.1m back to the state after the Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA had appealed a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal that her estate should pay only R750,000 of the total R1.1m spent on renovations to Botha's Kimberley house by the property company Trifecta.

The order relates to her involvement in a property-leasing scandal in the Northern Cape when Botha was employed as a head of department.

Botha died of skin cancer in 2014 while serving as an ANC MP. She had been found guilty by parliament’s ethics committee for the same matter.

In a statement on Tuesday, NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke hailed the Constitutional Court decision.

“The National Directorate of Public Prosecutions strongly believes the judgment is an excellent extrapolation against corruption, as well as settling the legal point that proportionality does not apply to proceeds of unlawful activities,” said Makeke.

The judgment means Botha's estate has to pay back the full amount in six months or see her house auctioned to pay the bill.