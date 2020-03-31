'It was time': family of Soweto gogo who died before collecting grant

The family of an elderly woman who collapsed and died moments before collecting her pension grant payout on Tuesday in Pimville, Soweto, has denied claims of negligence by the government, instead saying they believed it was her time to die.

Ellen Mbhele, 66, collapsed and died outside a post office in Zone 7 before she could join a queue leading to a pay point.

“She collapsed on her way. She was almost at the entrance. This did not [happen] because of long queues or negligence caused by anyone, it was time. It’s a pity it happened during this catastrophy of coronavirus,” said Mbhele's granddaughter Phumzile Kheswa.

Kheswa said Mbhele had been a mother to her and many others and her death left them shattered.

Kheswa was among the first people to rush to the scene where her grandmother died. She recalled the pain of witnessing people taking photographs of her lifeless body before it could be wrapped. The picture was also shared on social media.