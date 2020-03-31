Bonginkosi Khanyile warned about violating house arrest rules after tweet

Khanyile found himself on the wrong side of the law on Monday when he was warned that he had violated the conditions of his correctional supervision.

He was sentenced to three years' house arrest in January last year after being convicted in August 2018 on charges of public violence‚ failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He tweeted on Monday that an urgent complaint had been launched about a tweet he made concerning a prosecutor.

After deliberations at Durban correctional services on Monday‚ Khanyile was given a written warning that he should refrain from tweeting things that can be interpreted as negative.

In the warning‚ the department of correctional services said any further violations of his correctional supervision conditions may lead to his sentence being changed into an alternative sentence‚ which could include imprisonment.